Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Sophie Smith vanished from her home in Avondale Road, Gorleston, dressed in just a vest top and shorts

Volunteers are continuing to search for a missing student who has not been seen since 26 December.

Sophie Smith left her home in Gorleston, Norfolk, dressed in shorts and a vest top at 03:00 GMT.

On Friday, police said it was likely the 21-year-old had gone into the sea. The coastguard and police helicopter has searched the shoreline.

Volunteers are to search an area near Hopton Holiday Village and Britannia Pier in nearby Great Yarmouth.

The Find Sophie Smith Facebook page said: "Both areas are huge, so we need as many people as possible. Anyone joining Yarmouth needs to wear appropriate clothing, it will be cold."

Image caption The 21-year-old had been receiving treatment for depression and anxiety

The volunteers have liaised with the coastguard and have been told "these are the next two places that haven't been checked inland".

Ms Smith, who had been receiving treatment for depression and anxiety, is described as being white, about 5ft 8in (1.73m), of a slim build with shoulder length blonde hair.

It is believed she was wearing a dark coloured vest top and light coloured shorts.