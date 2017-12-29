Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sophie Smith: Father appeals for missing student to come home

A search of the coast for a missing student who was last seen on Boxing Day has been put on hold due to bad weather.

Sophie Smith, 21, left her home in Gorleston, Norfolk, dressed in shorts and a vest top at 03:00 GMT.

CCTV footage may show her heading towards the town's beachfront, police said.

Volunteers had been planning to resume the coastal search, but have paused it due to poor weather.

A post on the Find Sophie Smith Facebook page said they were concerned for the safety of the volunteers, due to the recent crumbling of cliffs and likely change in tide.

Image caption Sophie Smith's step-sister Lauren Jayne Shaw led the search in Great Yarmouth

On Thursday members of her family and volunteers went out to search a beach near a pier in Great Yarmouth.

Ms Smith's father Martin Knowles said the family was "still praying and hoping Sophie will walk through her mum's door, just so we can put our arms around her and tell her how much we love her".

A police helicopter, the coastguard and lifeboats had been involved in searches around the beach at Gorleston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We have diligently searched for Sophie and have investigated a range of scenarios but unfortunately there have been no confirmed sightings or contact since she left her property," Insp Will Drummond said.

"We have a possible CCTV image of Sophie heading towards the seafront but, despite all our efforts, we have found no further trace of her."

Image caption Sophie Smith vanished from her home in Avondale Road, Gorleston, dressed in just a vest top and shorts

Ms Smith's family has led a search around the Britannia pier in Great Yarmouth, and police and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were involved in a nine-hour search effort on Tuesday.

The search of the beach continued on Wednesday and has involved members of the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.