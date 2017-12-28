Image caption Sophie Smith vanished from her home in Avondale Road, Gorleston, dressed in just a vest top and shorts

A large-scale search for a student missing since Boxing Day will see members of her family and volunteers scouring a beach near a pier.

Sophie Smith, 21, left her home in Gorleston, Norfolk, dressed in shorts and a vest top at 03:00 GMT.

A police helicopter, the coastguard and lifeboats were involved in searching the area around the beach at Gorleston on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Her family plans to lead a search around Britannia pier, Great Yarmouth.

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary Image caption Police said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for the University of East Anglia student

Police and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were involved in a nine-hour search effort on Tuesday.

The search of the beach continued on Wednesday and has involved members of the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Manager Paul Webber said his volunteers would return to the town in an effort to find Ms Smith, who vanished from Avondale Road.

"We methodically searched areas within the town," he said. "We have about 15 members going back to continue the search."

Image caption Members of the Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue service scour Gorleston beach

Norfolk police said on Wednesday they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for University of East Anglia student Miss Smith and wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen her or knew where she was.

She is described as about 5ft 8in tall (1.72m), of slim build with long blonde hair.