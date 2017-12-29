Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Natalie Pearman was found suffocated in a lay-by

Police investigating the murder of a teenager 25 years ago have identified five new "persons of interest".

Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992.

DNA was recovered from the crime scene at the time. Police say it could hold the key to the case and have begun taking DNA samples from the five men.

The results of the DNA profiles will either confirm them as a suspect or remove them from the investigation.

Natalie's body was found at 03:50 GMT by a lorry driver en route to work. She was last seen alive in Rouen Road, Norwich, at 01:15.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption A lorry driver found Natalie's body at Ringland Road

Post-mortem tests found Natalie, who had been working as a prostitute, had been suffocated and police said there were signs of sexual activity shortly before her death.

Officers have interviewed more than 4,000 people and DNA-profiled more than 680 men, mostly in the last five to six years.

Norfolk Police's major crime review manager Andy Guy said: "Natalie's murder is one of those cases that could be easily solved with one piece of information."

Detectives have probed possible links to serial killer Steve Wright, who murdered five sex workers in Ipswich, and murderer Peter Tobin, but without success.

The new information was given to Norfolk Police following an anniversary appeal.

Since that appeal there have also been reports of two "erroneous" sightings of Natalie.