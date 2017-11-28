Image copyright Ruddy Muddy Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were drawn in mud on the back of the artist's white van

An artist has paid his own tribute to newly-engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a portrait on the back of his grubby white van.

The couple announced their engagement on Monday and are set to get married next spring.

Rick Minns, nicknamed Ruddy Muddy, from Wicklewood, Norfolk, used his vehicle as a canvas to create a picture of the pair.

"A little congratulations muddy van style," he tweeted along with a photo.

Mr Minns spent about three hours creating the artwork on the back of his van.

He used photos of the couple and, as the van was not dirty enough to do them justice, he made his own "secret recipe" mud to roll over the back doors.

"It took me about three hours to complete, and I was very happy with the end result until my eldest daughter said she thought Prince Harry looked like Eastenders actor Danny Dyer," said Mr Minns.

He created the work about two months ago "as I thought an engagement was in the pipeline and I wanted to be prepared", he said.

However, since then, the prince and his bride-to-be have been replaced on the van by a picture of Captain America, as a "gift" for a friend.

Mr Minns' previous "graffilthy art" has included portraits of Ed Sheeran, Ant and Dec, David Attenborough and Bruce Forsyth.