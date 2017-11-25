Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Natalie Pearman was found suffocated in a lay-by

Police investigating the murder of a teenager 25 years ago have received 33 calls following a new appeal.

Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by on Ringland Road, Norwich, at 03:50 GMT on 20 November 1992.

Post-mortem tests found Natalie, who worked as a prostitute on the city's streets, had been suffocated.

After a new appeal this week, police said more names had been given to them which they would follow up.

On Monday, Norfolk Police said DNA was recovered from the crime scene at the time and catching her killer was a "simple matter" of matching it to a profile.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption A lorry driver found Natalie's body on Ringland Road

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar, who leads the force's cold case team, said: "Natalie's murder is one of those cases that could be easily solved with one piece of information.

"There are people who know, or strongly suspect, who was responsible, and I'm sure that plays heavily on their consciences. All we need is a name and we will do the rest."

Ms Pearman's body was found by a lorry driver en route to work. She was last seen alive on Rouen Road at 01:15 GMT.

Police said there were signs of sexual activity shortly before her death and officers loaded DNA collected at the scene on to the national database.

Officers have interviewed more than 4,000 people and DNA-profiled more than 680 men, mostly in the last five to six years, to eliminate them from inquiries.

However, there has been no match despite developments in forensic profiling.