Image copyright Damian O'Connor Image caption Damian O'Connor has been told to remove the sculpture from roundabouts

An artist has been told to stop displaying a giant horse sculpture on roundabouts by councillors who say it could cause accidents.

Damian O'Connor put his 10ft (3m) War Horse at several sites near Norwich.

Norfolk County Council said it was an "obstruction" and not allowed on "highway land", as reported in the EDP.

Mr O'Connor hit back at the "jobworths" and said drivers rarely crash into Nelson's Column or the Arc de Triomphe, which are also on roundabouts.

Image copyright Damian O'Connor Image caption The artist said the roundabouts he put the horse on were very large

The artist, from Taverham, Norfolk, said the roundabouts near his home and on the new Northern Distributor Road were "a great stage for the work".

He said he wheels his horse, which is made from steel, wood and reeds, out to various roundabouts "at three in the morning, where he looks wonderful under the stars".

However, Norfolk County Council disagreed and wrote to him about his "item on the highway", saying he must "remove the item as soon as possible" or "further enforcement action" could be taken by the highways department.

The council also warned Mr O'Connor he could be liable for any "claim for civil damages for loss or personal injury" should his horse be deemed to have caused an accident.

Image copyright Damian O'Connor Image caption The horse is made from steel, wood and reeds

Mr O'Connor replied, describing the council officer as a "jobsworth" and said the email was "daft".

It was "hypocritical twaddle", he said, and questioned whether advertising space sold by the council on its roundabouts was also deemed to be a distraction.

The artist said he was not trying to sell his work but was displaying it to "commemorate the millions of horses lost in wars".

Mr O'Connor said he had not yet heard back from the council.