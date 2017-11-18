Image caption The giant pipes washed up on beaches between Winterton and Sea Palling

Giant pipes that washed up on the Norfolk coast have all been salvaged and recycled in Denmark.

Twelve plastic pipes, with an 8ft (2.m) diameter, came loose in August as they were being tugged to Algeria.

The pipes' manufacturer, PipeLife Norge AS, said the damaged pipes were unable to be repaired.

More than 30 specialist personnel and companies helped to salvage them - four of which washed up at Winterton and Sea Palling.

The pipes, which had been made in Norway, were taken to Lowestoft where they were stored and prepared before being shipped for recycling.

Image copyright Colin Turner - Turner Photography Image caption The pipes were temporarily stored in Lowestoft

Image caption Four segments of pipeline washed ashore and others remained at sea

PipeLife Norge AS spokesman Mike Stratton said new pipes had been made for the project in Algeria and were due to arrive in December.

The pipes broke free after a tug boat taking them to a project in north Africa was hit by a container ship.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said there were 12 parts in total.

Image caption Each pipe was up to 480m long, that's the equivalent of four Big Bens

Four pipes, with the longest segment measuring 1,547ft (480m), came ashore between Winterton and Sea Palling.

Eight others remained at sea. They were either secured by vessels or anchored off the Norfolk coast.

Guard ships were allocated to monitor them but all have now been recovered, PipeLife Norge AS said.