Image copyright Bonhams Image caption Nelson offered to help find Captain Charles Tyler's son Lieutenant Charles Tyler had been missing for two months after running off with an Maltese opera dancer

A letter from Vice Admiral Lord Nelson to one of his captains offering to help find his sailor son who had deserted his ship has sold for £11,875.

Capt Charles Tyler's son Lt Charles Tyler had been missing for two months after running off with an Maltese opera dancer.

The Norfolk-born admiral's letter was sold at auction by Bonhams in London.

The letter was written on 30 September 1805, three weeks before Nelson was killed at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nelson saw Tyler as one of his most trusted captains

In the letter, Nelson, born at Burnham Thorpe, Norfolk, in 1758, tells Capt Tyler, one of his most trusted commanders: "We shall get hold of Him (Lieutenant) before any great length of time."

Last year another letter written by Nelson while on HMS Victory sold for £17,000.

Image copyright PA Image caption Nelson's flagship HMS Victory is on display at Portsmouth

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nelson was killed by a French sniper while aboard Victory during the Battle of Trafalgar

Nelson played a key role in naval victories at the battles of the Nile in 1798 and Copenhagen three years later.

He died at the Battle of Trafalgar, one of Britain's most famous naval successes, on 21 October 1805.