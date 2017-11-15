Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Alex Kritikos ate cakes meant for mourners at a wake

A man who broke into a church and ate cakes meant for mourners has had his jail term cut.

Alex Kritikos raided the Wroxham Road Methodist Church in Sprowston, near Norwich, looking for cash to "self-medicate" with drink and drugs.

Instead, the 41-year-old - who had 30 previous convictions - saw the desserts laid out for a wake and ate them.

He was jailed in August for 19 months after admitting two counts of burglary. The appeal court slashed it to 14.

Judge Jeremy Carey said "too much weight" was given to his previous offences.

Image copyright Google Image caption The cakes were laid out in the church hall for a wake

Kritikos, of Sale Road in Norwich, had ransacked a number of cars and also broke into a house in Sprowston, stealing some car keys.

His lawyers considered the sentence imposed at Norwich Crown Court too tough and took the case to London's Appeal Court.