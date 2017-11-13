Image copyright Sheringham RNLI Image caption Tigers brothers Tom and Ben Youngs are "tremendous role models", said Sheringham RNLI's chairman

England rugby union stars Tom and Ben Youngs have been made honorary members of a lifeboat crew.

The brothers, who play for Leicester Tigers, grew up in Norfolk and regularly visited Sheringham beach.

They are the first people to be made honorary members of the RNLI Sheringham Lifeboat crew.

Branch chairman Phil Hawes said the Youngs were "dedicated team players who thrive in tough conditions" and "tremendous role models".

'Mentally tough environment'

Ben, 28, a scrum-half, was part of the England team which beat Argentina 21-8 on Saturday.

Older brother Tom, 30, is the Tigers' hooker and captain and has also played for England.

Image copyright All Sport/Getty Images Image caption Ben Youngs was part of England's victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday

Image copyright David Rogers/Getty Images Image caption Tom Youngs (pictured playing for Leicester Tigers) has also played for the British and Irish Lions

Image copyright RNLI Sheringham Image caption Sheringham is one of six RNLI stations on the Norfolk coast and it is celebrating its 150th anniversary

Mr Hawes said the brothers had "grown into exceptional men who through their sport display brilliantly all the qualities we look for in our lifeboat crew".

He described them as "hard-working team players who daily strive to be the best in a physically and mentally tough environment".