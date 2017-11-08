Image copyright Fulcher family Image caption Preston Fulcher, 19, had been on a night out with his brother Ben in their home town of North Walsham

The brother of a man who died when he crashed a car into a tree while being pursued by police had searched for him in vain, an inquest has been told.

Ben Fulcher had been drinking with his younger brother Preston, 19, in North Walsham in June last year but took him home when he became "aggravated".

Norfolk Coroner's Court heard he put him to bed, but later found his car and Preston missing.

Ben searched the town on foot for an hour before being told about the crash.

Officers pulled up at the brothers' home in the town early on 26 June 2016 as Ben was walking back and broke the news.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake read out a statement from Ben in which he said he and his younger brother had left a nightclub at 01:30 BST after Preston became "aggravated" due to alcohol.

However, he was not "so drunk to be falling over", Ben said.

He added he did not believe his brother, who had not passed his driving test, had ever taken his Peugeot car before.

On Tuesday, the inquest heard how PC Richard Jeffrey reached speeds of 80mph while pursuing the Peugeot with its lights off.

Preston, who was more than twice the drink-drive limit, died in hospital after the car veered off an unlit bend and hit a tree at Captain's Pond.

He was flung into a ditch and died from brain, head and spine injuries, the inquest was told on Wednesday.

The inquest also heard a statement from Sgt Thomas Stead, who said he heard a radio message from PC Hayley Green - in the pursuing police car - that they had a "fail to stop" in the North Walsham area, before relaying: "He looks like he's going to crash."

The inquest continues.