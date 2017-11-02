Image copyright Chris Mayhew/Wildcat Aerobatics Image caption The Wildcats Aerobatics team has been lined up to take part in the first Great Yarmouth air show

An air show which was postponed due to counter-terrorism costs will go ahead next year, organisers have confirmed.

The two-day event will be held at Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, on 16-17 June 2018.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council and the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area said they expected the inaugural show to bring a £10m boost to the local economy.

It did not go ahead in June due to "significantly higher than anticipated" additional costs of more than £130,000.

Organisers said the costs were associated with counter-terrorism measures and medical cover for the air show.

'Huge crowds'

Council leader Graham Plant said the 2018 show was going to be an "important" event for the town.

"We look forward to the spectacle of aeroplanes wowing huge crowds on the seafront," he said.

The Wildcats Aerobatics team has been lined up to take part in the event, with further announcements expected at a later date.

Neighbouring town Lowestoft, Suffolk, last held an its annual air festival in 2012.

Bad weather meant organisers had to spend their contingency fund and they were not able to raise enough money to replenish the pot.