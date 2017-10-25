Image copyright Broads Authority Image caption Stone's Mill is one of 12 historic mills to benefit from the funding

The future of a number of windmills and wildlife habitats on the Broads looks more secure after almost £4m of grants was announced.

Restoration work will be carried out on 12 of the Broads' 80 drainage mills, which comprises the largest concentration in the country.

Wrecks and boatyards will be recorded in the waterways and the area's industrial heritage will be documented.

The Broads Authority said it was "thrilled" with the money.

About £2,400,000 has come from the National Lottery and £1,519,999 from other organisations.

Image copyright Julian Claxton Image caption Haddiscoe Six Mile House drainage mill was left in a precarious position after flood alleviation work was carried out

Will Burchnall, who is overseeing the Water, Mills and Marshes project, said the mills' restoration would be carried out by the end of 2022.

He said the Broads Authority would work with City College Norwich to allow construction students the chance to work on the mills.

There are also plans to record the history of people who have spent their livelihoods working on the Norfolk and Suffolk marshes and turn their experiences into a travelling exhibition.

Money will also be used on wildlife surveying and nature conservation.

The Broads produced chalk, lime, salt, reeds and clay, some of which was turned into bricks at a brickyard at Somerleyton and used in parts of Liverpool Street station.