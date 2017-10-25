Image copyright YouTube Image caption Mobile phone footage showed police in Cromer dealing with trouble on the streets

Police failed to properly deal with disorder in a seaside town because senior officers "misread the significance of events", a report says.

A Norfolk Police review into why Cromer went into "lawless lockdown" after 100 travellers visited on 18 August was instigated by the chief constable.

Pubs, shops and restaurants closed over the weekend following reports of rape, theft and assault.

Poor information sharing led to a failure to deploy additional resources.

The review identified four areas of concern: leadership, sharing of intelligence, social media messages and police not using powers to deal with unauthorised traveller encampments.

Officers outnumbered

The review confirmed officers had been notified by Suffolk Police that a group of travellers had left Lowestoft having been involved in a disturbance there, and was heading for the county.

However, "the information and actions were not recorded on official systems" which meant it was not shared with key senior staff across the Norfolk force.

Commanders did not realise the impact the travellers' presence and behaviour was having on the community and "as a result insufficient additional resources were deployed".

Officers at the scene were therefore outnumbered and "unable to take positive action" to deal with 37 reported offences over the weekend, the report found.

Image caption Chief Constable Simon Bailey held a meeting last month to discuss the police response to the disorder

The review said senior officers also "provided an ill-judged statement on social media referring to the disorder as 'low level'".

"These decisions combined meant that the travellers were not moved on quickly enough and the constabulary did not have the resources available to deal appropriately with the events that occurred in Cromer on that weekend, placing officers on the ground in an impossible position," the review said.

Chief Constable Simon Bailey said: "As I have said before, we got this wrong and I feel terribly sorry that the people of Cromer feel let down by our response.

"Moving forward, it is important that as an organisation we take any learning opportunities, put measures in place and make sure this doesn't happen again."

A further independent review of the decisions made by individual commanders is still being carried out by Cumbria Police.

"Any specific recommendations regarding leadership actions and decisions will be implemented once the independent review by Cumbria has been completed," the report said.

Norfolk Police said a number of crimes committed over the weekend are still being investigated, including the rape over which two men have been bailed.