Image caption Armed police arrested a man brandishing a sword in Cromer just days after the seaside town had been put in 'lockdown'

A man who wielded a samurai sword in a Norfolk seaside resort has been jailed for 24 months.

Andrew Sinclair, of Runton Road, Cromer, was arrested by armed police in the town on 23 August.

Sinclair, 56, had admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon and affray at Norwich Crown Court.

The incident happened just days after the town was put in "lockdown" following a weekend of disturbances.

More than 35 crimes were recorded over 19 and 20 August, including the rape of a teenager.

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers detained Andrew Sinclair outside the Albion pub

In the sword incident, Sinclair brandished the weapon towards a group of people and it led to armed units being deployed to Runton Road shortly before 22:00.

He was later detained on Church Street, outside the Albion pub, and the sword was seized.