Image caption Jeremy Corbyn said Clive Lewis had contacted him personally to apologise for the remark

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has condemned a remark made by one of his own MPs as "completely unacceptable".

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis was filmed on stage at a Labour conference fringe event in Brighton saying "Get on your knees, bitch" to a man during a mock game show.

On a visit to the city on Saturday, Mr Corbyn told BBC Look East the comments had been "completely wrong".

Mr Lewis had already apologised for his "offensive and unacceptable" language.

Image copyright PA Image caption Clive Lewis was filmed making the remark at a Labour party conference fringe event

Mr Corbyn was visiting Norwich with shadow chancellor John McDonnell for a private party fundraising event.

Mr Lewis had originally been due to attend, but did not do so.

Asked for his reaction to his comments, the Labour leader said: "Completely wrong, should never have said it - completely unacceptable comments."

He added: "He's been in touch with me to apologise personally to me, and it's a message to everybody: this kind of language is not acceptable in any circumstances at any time."

Asked if the comments pointed to misogyny within the party, he said: "It points to a bad remark he made in particular circumstances.

"I'm leading a party which has more women MPs than all the others put together, and we have more all-women shortlists for selections coming up."