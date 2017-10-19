Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The woman was spotted on CCTV walking near the lake

Police seeking help to identify a woman who was rescued from a university lake have released CCTV footage and photos.

Officers were called to the University of East Anglia campus in Norwich at 14:40 BST on Wednesday after reports of a female going into the water.

She was rescued and taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

CCTV pictures show her walking near the lake shortly beforehand.

Despite carrying out a number of inquiries, efforts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful, a Norfolk Police spokesman said.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Police released photos of the woman's clothing in the hope someone will be able to identify her

The woman is described as being aged in her 40s or 50s, of medium build, with short, dark greying hair.

She was wearing dark blue jeans, with a brown leather belt patterned with metal studs, a grey long-sleeved top with a sequin pattern on the front, a white or cream faux fur coat and brown laced ankle boots.

No other personal belongings, other than a key attached to a red Cath Kidston key ring, have been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.