The woman was rescued from a lake at the University of East Anglia

Police are seeking help to identify a woman who was rescued from a lake at the University of East Anglia.

Officers were called to the campus at 14:40 BST after concerns were raised for the woman's safety.

She was pulled from the water and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

No personal belongings, other than a key attached to a red Cath Kidston key ring, have been found.

Despite carrying out a number of inquiries, efforts to identify the woman have been unsuccessful, Norfolk Police said.

She is described as being aged in her 40s or 50s, of medium build, with short, dark greying hair.

She was wearing dark blue jeans, with a brown leather belt patterned with metal studs, a grey long-sleeved top with a sequin pattern on the front, a white or cream faux fur coat and brown laced ankle boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force.