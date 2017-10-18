Image caption Finn Harper wrote to Norwich City manager Daniel Farke asking for an inspirational quote

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has handwritten a motivational quote for a school after he was approached by one of its pupils.

Finn Harper, 10, wrote to Farke after becoming sports captain at Brundall Primary School, Norfolk.

The Canaries manager replied with a quote from the film Rocky IV.

Finn said he was "amazed" to receive the response. His father Stuart Harper wrote a post about it on Twitter which was seen by thousands of people.

The quote reads: "Going in one more round when you don't think you can - that's what makes all the difference in life!"

Finn and his father got the quote framed to give to the school.

Finn said: "I thought it would be a good idea as I'd just been elected sport captain at school.

"I wrote to Norwich City and asked for an inspirational quote and a week later I got a reply. I was amazed."

Mr Harper added: "We were both a bit shocked when it arrived in the post.

"It's such a good quote really, and it's from one of my favourite films as well."

Mr Harper said his tweet had been seen by 17,500 people after BBC Radio Norfolk's Rob Butler retweeted it.