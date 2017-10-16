Norfolk

Norfolk cannabis grower 'didn't know what to do' with crop

  • 16 October 2017
  • From the section Norfolk
Bags of Cannabis Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary
Image caption Norfolk Police seized the bags when the man, from Bowthorpe, went into Earlham Police Station

A man took 13 bags of "home-grown" cannabis to a police station because he did not know what to do with them.

Norfolk Police seized the bags when the man, from Bowthorpe, took them into Earlham Police Station at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The man has not been charged and inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman said: "He handed over the bags saying that he had grown all the plants and that he didn't really know what to do with them."

Image copyright Norfolk Constabulary
Image caption A police pokesman said it appeared "that the man had grown the plants himself"

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites