Image copyright Magdalena Moczyk Image caption Boxer Kuba Moczyk was injured while taking part in his first fight

The mother of a novice boxer who was killed by a punch to the head has told an inquest she was offered up to £30,000 by an organiser of the event.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, also known as Kuba, died two days after his debut fight, held at the Atlantis Arena, Great Yarmouth, in November 2016.

At Norfolk Coroner's Court, his mother Jolanta Smigaj described the night as a "high-risk, unlicensed event".

One of its organisers, Aurelius Kerpe, denied having offered the sum.

But he told the hearing he had made a "donation" of £1,500 after going to hospital to give his condolences, saying it was "from the heart" and he was "sad" about what had happened.

Image caption Mr Moczyk was taking part in an event at the Atlantis Arena, Great Yarmouth, in November

Mr Moczyk was left unconscious by a punch to the head during the third round of the unlicensed event 19 November.

He died in hospital two days later.

Ms Smigaj told the inquest she had been approached by Mr Kerpe outside the hospital.

"He asked me how much money I want, £20,000, £30,000 was offered," said Ms Smigaj. "My partner was with me. We were both confused why he asked whatever amount we wanted.

"I think it's all very suspicious from beginning to end," she said.

Image copyright Viewer's video Image caption Mr Moczyk's mother and sister were at his fight at the Atlantis Arena

Mr Kerpe said he had 20 years of experience in boxing and was asked to help arrange the event "with ordering the ring, referee" and organising who would fight with whom.

When asked if he checked if medicals had been carried out on fighters before the contests, he replied: "I'm not answering the question".

Ms Smigaj said it had taken "over an hour" for an ambulance to arrive after her son was knocked down.

Emergency medical technician Susan Mitchison, who was ringside when Mr Moczyk was felled, earlier told the inquest that paramedics arrived within 10 minutes.

The hearing continues.