Image copyright Magdalena Moczyk Image caption Kuba Moczyk's trainer described his fatal fight as like an "unlicensed" event

A novice boxer who was killed by a punch to the head did not stand a chance due to a doctor not being present, an inquest has been told.

Jakub Moczyk, 22, known as Kuba, was knocked out in the third round of his first fight at the Atlantis Arena, Great Yarmouth, in November 2016.

His twin sister Magdalena told the hearing in Great Yarmouth there was panic as her brother lay unconscious.

Mr Moczyk's trainer told the hearing it was like an "unlicensed event".

In a written statement read to the Norfolk Coroner's Court, Ms Moczyk said she understood a fight could not go ahead without a doctor ringside.

More on this story and others from Norfolk

Image caption Kuba Moczyk's twin Magdalena Moczyk (far right) with their mother, Jolanta Smigaj, and her partner

"There were no doctors, no ambulances for over an hour," she said.

"No stretchers, nobody was prepared for this. It was a total nightmare. Nobody seemed to be in charge or responsible.

"Kuba didn't recover. He wasn't given any chance," she said.

Mr Moczyk was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries two days later.

His twin said on the afternoon of the fight he went to the venue for a medical check.

He returned quickly and told her there was no doctor or anyone qualified enough for the fight.

She said Kuba's coach, Scott Osinski, told them, "no doctor, no fight".

But the event went ahead after a medic was supposedly found.

Image copyright Viewer's video Image caption Mr Moczyk's sister and his mother were at his fight at the Atlantis Arena

During the second round Mr Moczyk's opponent began vomiting and Mr Moczyk thought he had won the fight.

But the referee took the bout into a third round where the opponent, who was not a novice, "threw some really nasty punches", the inquest was told.

Ms Moczyk said she later learnt the referee was also the opponent's trainer.

She said: "It was a total lack of management, responsibility and health and safety in all respects,"

Senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, asked Mr Osinski how he would describe the event.

He replied: "An unlicensed boxing event."

The hearing was told Mr Moczyk, a factory worker, was to be paid £250 for the fight.

The inquest continues.