A bus driver filmed brawling with a passenger at a bus stop has been found guilty of assault.

Paul Roberts, 44, from Walpole St Andrew, Wisbech had denied the charge at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

Roberts was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

The passenger, Kane Allen, 20, of Mariners Lane, Norwich, pleaded guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to provoke a response and will be sentenced on Thursday.

A clip of the pair exchanging blows in Norwich in May was shared extensively on Twitter.

Image caption Paul Roberts lost his job with Stagecoach as a result of the fight

A witness told the court Allen had been swearing at Roberts about his driving and was threatening him.

The prosecution said Roberts, who is trained in martial arts, lost control.

Three magistrates decided that although Roberts had been subjected to "considerable abuse", the fact he returned to Allen after walking away and continued the fight, negated any claims of self defence.