Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Glad Abbot pub in Glastonbury Road at about 23:00 on Friday

A woman has temporarily lost sight in one eye after a "noxious substance" was thrown in her face at a pub.

The attack, on the woman in her 30s, happened at the Glad Abbot in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at about 23:00 BST on Friday.

Two men entered the premises and threw the substance from a bottle.

Police said they were not treating it as a random attack. However, they believe the victim was not the intended target.

She was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are investigating a possible link between the attack and a collision

One of the two men who entered the premises in Glastonbury Road was wearing a hooded top. The other was wearing a baseball cap, police said.

An investigation is under way to determine what the substance was.

Suffolk police had earlier received reports of two cars driving dangerously and colliding with each other in the Out Risbygate and Newmarket Road area of the town.

They are looking at whether the attack may be connected.