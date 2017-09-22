Norfolk

Driver injured in Norwich A47 bus and coach crash

  • 22 September 2017
Bus and coach crash on A47 Image copyright Mark Cook
Image caption One person sustained a minor injury in the collision on the A47 near Norwich

A bus and a coach have crashed injuring one of the drivers.

The accident happened on the westbound carriageway of the A47 at Easton, near Norwich, at about 08:40 BST.

No passengers were on board either vehicle but one of the drivers is believed to have sustained a cut to the head, Norfolk Police said.

Emergency services including the air ambulance were called to the scene. Debris was left strewn across the road, which will be closed for several hours.

Image copyright Mark Cook
Image caption The vehicles collided, leaving debris strewn across the road

The East of England Ambulance Service said one person was "assessed for minor injuries but did not require to be taken to hospital".

The rear of the park-and-ride bus was ripped off in the collision and the front of the coach was badly damaged.

Image copyright @ncfckeith
Image caption Both carriageways of the A47 were initially closed
Image copyright @ncfckeith
Image caption The air ambulance landed but was not needed

Both carriageways of the A47 were initially closed, but the eastbound side has since reopened, Highways England said.

However, there are currently four miles of queuing traffic behind the crash.

Image copyright Kevin J Murphy
Image caption Firefighters at the scene of the crash on the westbound A47

