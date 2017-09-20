Image copyright Trinity Mirror/Anna Scott Image caption Val Barnes and Nigel Dodds died when their plane crashed on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

A pilot and his passenger died from "multiple injuries" after their light aircraft crashed on a flight from Menorca to Newcastle, an inquest heard.

Nigel Dodds, 58, and his passenger Val Barnes, 73, were flying from Menorca to Newcastle on 11 September when the plane got into difficulty.

The pair, both from Gateshead, died when the Piper PA-28 aircraft crashed on the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

Coroner Jacqueline Lake said both were identified by their dental records.

A pathologist gave the cause of the deaths of Mr Dodds, who lived in Menorca, and his friend Ms Barnes as "multiple injuries due to aviation collision".

The plane crashed close to the pumping station in Wolferton, which is near King's Lynn.

The Norfolk Coroner's Court inquest, which was opened on Wednesday, has been adjourned until 5 March.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating.