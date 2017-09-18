Cromer paraglider 'stable' after Wellington Hotel crash
A paraglider who was seriously injured when he crashed into a hotel in the centre of a Norfolk coastal town is in a "stable condition" in hospital.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, hit the Wellington Hotel in Garden Street, just off Cromer's seafront, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.
The East of England Ambulance Service said he suffered a suspected broken arm and had a head injury.
He was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital .
His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
Minor damage was caused to the hotel building.