Image copyright Andy Coates Image caption The man, believed to be in his 20s, hit the Wellington Hotel just off Cromer's seafront

A paraglider who was seriously injured when he crashed into a hotel in the centre of a Norfolk coastal town is in a "stable condition" in hospital.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, hit the Wellington Hotel in Garden Street, just off Cromer's seafront, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.

The East of England Ambulance Service said he suffered a suspected broken arm and had a head injury.

He was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital .

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Minor damage was caused to the hotel building.

