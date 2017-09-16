Image copyright US Air Force Image caption Dog tags were uncovered in the dig

Archaeologists hope to reunite World War Two US Airforce dog tags found on a former RAF airbase with the original owners or their descendants.

The tags and a piece of window from an B-17 Flying Fortress were found at the former RAF Thorpe Abbotts near Diss in Norfolk.

It was home to US bombers of the 100th Bomb Group during the World War Two.

Stephen Humphreys, a veteran of the US Air Force, said finding the tags connected people with the past.

Image copyright US Air Force Image caption Stephen Humphreys (second from right), chief executive officer of the American Veterans Archaeology Recovery Program, discusses where to excavate next with expert and amateur archaeologists at an archaeological dig site

"It's really rewarding to bring people to life again by discovering more about them and recapturing who they were," he said.

Mr Humphreys started the American Veterans Archaeology Recovery Program to hold digs for US and UK veterans and serving personnel.

The digs aim to provide training from professional archaeologists.

British Army Lance Cpl Keanie Trick, an amateur archaeologist, said it was "amazing" to "touch history".

Some buildings on the site have been restored by the 100th Bomb Group Memorial Museum in Diss, which sponsored the dig.

As well as the piece of the Flying Fortress and the dog tags, they also unearthed unearthed a grate from a wood-burning stove.