Two people have died in a light aircraft crash in Norfolk.

The pilot, who was in his 50s, and a female passenger in her 70s died when the plane came down in marshland near Wolferton at about 11:00 BST on Monday.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, Norfolk Police said, and there were no other casualties.

Officials from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The plane crash-landed near the village of Wolferton which lies within the Sandringham Estate.

It is about seven miles (11km) north of King's Lynn, near the north Norfolk coast.