Teenagers trashed Norwich memorial to Summer Grant

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Summer Grant died when the bouncy castle she was on was blown away in high winds

Four teenagers have admitted damaging a memorial garden dedicated to a girl who died in a bouncy castle accident.

The garden at Valley Primary Academy in Norwich is in memory of Summer Grant.

Two boys, one 16 and one 17, were referred to the youth offending team for six months. Another boy, 17, was given a youth rehabilitation order.

Connor Rothwell, 18, of Heathgate in Norwich, was given a youth rehabilitation order at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

CCTV footage from the school showed four teenagers trashing the garden.

Seven-year-old Summer died in March 2016 when the bouncy castle she was on in Harlow, Essex, was blown away in high winds.

Rothwell was fined £240, ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £30 in victim surcharges and court costs of £85.

The 17-year-old who received the youth rehabilitation order also received a supervision requirement and an activity requirement at an attendance centre.

The two other teenagers were each ordered to pay £100 in compensation, £20 in victim surcharges and court costs of £85.