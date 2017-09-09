West Raynham RAF station set for £250k 'grand design'

Image copyright Jon Booty/David H Wilson Image caption The West Raynham Control Tower housed the stations fire station

A fork-lift engineer inspired by the television show Grand Designs is converting a Grade II listed former RAF control tower into a home.

Jon Booty and his wife Shelly bought the West Raynham Control Tower, on the former RAF station, near Fakenham, Norfolk, in November.

The £250,000 project is being monitored by North Norfolk District Council.

He said he found the property online while watching the Channel 4 series and having "too much wine".

Image copyright EPA Image caption Jon Booty said he expected the work to be completed by 2019

Image caption West Raynham Control Tower is on the former RAF station close to Fakenham

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption All the windows in the control room have been stripped back and repainted

"It was in a very, very poor state when we arrived. It had suffered years of neglect, vandalism, and weather damage from being empty and we are slowly putting it back together."

He bought it from the administrators of Raynham Technical, the previous owners, but declined to reveal the cost.

The design and conservation department of the district council is monitoring the work.

Mr Booty said he was "overhauling" the control room of the tower in the 71-year-old building.

Image copyright iStock Image caption The control tower is a Grade 1 listed building

Image caption The family are living on site which closed in 1994

"There has been a lot of bruised thumbs and cut fingers in achieving the aim of getting it to pieces in order to restore it," he said.

It is hoped the family will be able to move out of the caravan they are living in on site and into the property by 2019.

"More than a handful of friends have told me I'm mad," Mr Booty said.

RAF West Raynham

Image caption The tower was built in 1946

From 1945 until 1962, RAF West Raynham was the Central Fighter Establishment where new UK fighter aircraft were evaluated

Flying stopped at the station in 1976, and it remained open as a missile-only station until 1994