17th Century Itteringham shop bought by council

Image copyright Google Image caption The village shop in Itteringham was established in 1637 and is now run as a community store and cafe

One of England's oldest village shops has been saved from closure after a council stepped in to buy it.

The store in Itteringham, north Norfolk, has been trading since the 17th Century and has been run by the community since 1994.

But it was facing an uncertain future after the building's owners served an eviction notice.

North Norfolk District Council has agreed to buy the building and adjacent house to preserve the shop.

The shop, which has a cafe, will be leased back to Itteringham Community Association and the five-bedroom house will either be let long-term or as a holiday home.

It is believed the deal has cost the council around £600,000.

Image copyright Itteringham community shop Image caption Brian and Dorothy Fairhead ran the village shop from 1946 until 1994

Councillor Judy Oliver said the decision to buy the shop and Fair Meadow house was a "sensible move from a commercial point of view".

"It will generate income for the council above that achievable from a cash investment, and to be supporting the local community at the same time makes it a win-win," she said.

Image copyright Itteringham community shop Image caption The cost of the shop and house is thought to be about £600,000

Image copyright Itteringham community shop Image caption The shop's delivery van, driven by Albert Fairhead, was a familiar site as it took goods to local farms and cottages

Alice Ridgeway has volunteered at the store for four years, and said it had been a worrying time.

"It's been stressful and it's lovely that we have been saved," she said. "We're grateful to the council for their imaginative decision."

Steven Burbidge, who serves on the community association's committee, said the shop was vital to the village.

"There are only 120 residents, it's the beating heart of the village and without it some people wouldn't see anyone all day," he said.

The shop had been run by the Fairhead family since the early 20th Century, passing into the hands of Brian and Dorothy Fairhead in 1946.

It was taken on as a community project following Mr Fairhead's death in 1994.