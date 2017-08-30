Cromer disorder: Two men bailed over bus stop rape

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked at a bus stop in Cadogan Road, close to Cromer seafront

Two men have been bailed in connection with the rape of a woman in Cromer, thought to be linked with disorder in the town.

The woman, in her late teens, was attacked at a bus stop in Cadogan Road, near the seafront, late on 18 August.

Venues in the seaside town closed their doors due to thefts and anti-social behaviour on 19 August.

Norfolk Police said the men, aged in their late teens, are to return to Aylsham police station on 25 September.

The force said inquiries are continuing.

A third man, aged in his 30s, was questioned by and released under investigation in connection with the attack.

Norfolk Police said there was evidence to suggest the attack could have been linked to trouble in Cromer over that weekend.

Officers were called to 37 crimes in the town, including incidents of shoplifting and nuisance behaviour.

The disturbance was linked by residents and business owners to travellers who had pitched up at Runton Road cliff-top car park on 18 August.