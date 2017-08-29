Search for 'missing fisherman' in Norfolk Broads
- 29 August 2017
- From the section Norfolk
A search is under way because of concern a fisherman in missing on the River Yare in the Norfolk Broads.
A member of the public saw a man getting into a rowing boat on Monday evening at about 20:30 BST.
The man is thought to have left his fishing gear on the bank at Cantley Moorings.
Coastguards and Norfolk Police are now searching for the man. Police are currently treating it as a "concern for safety".