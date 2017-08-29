Scuba diver missing 14 miles from Norfolk coast

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The group was 14 miles offshore when the alarm was raised at 18:00 BST

A search operation is under way after a scuba diver went missing in the North Sea.

The coastguard was called at 18:00 BST on Monday after the man, who was out as part of a group, failed to return to a dive vessel.

The group had been swimming 14 miles (22.5km) offshore from Great Yarmouth when the alarm was raised.

Lifeboat crews from Gorelston, Lowestoft and Caister were called to help, along with two helicopters, with the search continuing this morning.