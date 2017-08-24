Cromer sword-wielding suspect held as armed police called

Image caption The suspect's arrest in Cromer followed a weekend of disorder that resulted in the town being put in "lockdown"

Armed police were called to a seaside town amid reports a man with a sword was being aggressive towards people.

The suspect was detained in Cromer on Wednesday night following the incident involving a group of men.

Officers were called to Runton Road, close to the junction with Cabbell Road, at about 21:55 BST, Norfolk Police said.

The suspect, aged in his 50s and from the Cromer area, was held on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

"Armed units were deployed to the scene however local officers detained the man... on Church Street, outside the Albion pub," the force said.

The sword was seized at the scene and the suspect is in custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre, where he is due to be questioned.

Image copyright Google Image caption Norfolk Police said there were 37 crimes reported to them over the weekend

His arrest comes after Cromer went into "lockdown" last weekend following reports of thefts and anti-social behaviour.

There were 37 crimes recorded in the town - including the rape of a teenager - with residents linking them to a group of travellers.

Suffolk officers said they told their Norfolk colleagues about the group after it was issued with a local authority notice to leave Lowestoft on Friday.

Norfolk's Deputy Chief Constable Nick Dean later said: "We can't deny a group of the travelling community were in north Norfolk.

"But to put the blame completely on the travelling community as a whole, I think is totally disproportionate."

'Rampaging the town'

On Friday, a woman in her late teens was raped at a bus stop in Cadogan Road, near the seafront.

Police said there was evidence to suggest it could have been linked to the disorder in the town.

One man was arrested and released under investigation in connection with the rape. No other arrests have been made.

On Saturday night, a BBC reporter was told by a taxi driver that "travellers are rampaging the town", and staff at The Wellington pub said they closed after a group of 30 travellers became "rowdy".