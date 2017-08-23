Cromer disorder: Norfolk Police to review response

Image caption Travellers arrived in Cromer on Friday and there were reports of thefts and anti-social behaviour over the weekend

Police in a seaside town that went into "lockdown" following reports of thefts and anti-social behaviour are to review their response to the disorder.

The were 37 crimes recorded in Cromer over the weekend - including the rape of a teenager - with residents linking them to a group of travellers.

Suffolk Constabulary said it warned Norfolk Police about the group ahead of its arrival on Friday.

Norfolk confirmed it was made aware and said it was reviewing its response.

Suffolk officers said they told their Norfolk colleagues about the group after it was issued with a local authority notice to leave Lowestoft on Friday afternoon. The notice had been served after a number of incidents of disturbance in the town.

Norfolk confirmed it had been told but said there was "no intelligence to suggest where the group was heading".

Image copyright Google Image caption Norfolk Police said there was evidence to suggest the rape could have been linked to the disorder in the town

On Friday, a woman in her late teens was raped at a bus stop in Cadogan Road, near the seafront.

Norfolk Police said there was evidence to suggest it could have been linked to the disorder in the town.

One man was arrested and released under investigation in connection with the rape. No other arrests have been made.

On Saturday night, a BBC reporter was told by a taxi driver that "travellers are rampaging the town", and staff at The Wellington pub said they closed after a group of 30 travellers became "rowdy".

Lee Sale, who runs an ice cream shop in the town, said travellers had frightened families with "intimidating behaviour".

Ayrun Nessa, wife of the owner of the Masala Twist restaurant, said she had been confronted at the door by six women shouting abuse.

Cromer's Safer Neighbourhood Team is hosting police surgeries to give people the chance to raise their concerns with officers.

Up to 25 travellers' caravans arrived at the town's Runton Road cliff-top car park on Friday. They have since moved on.