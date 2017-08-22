Cromer bus stop rape accused released under investigation

Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was attacked at a bus stop in Cadogan Road, close to Cromer seafront

A man arrested over the rape of a woman in Cromer, thought to be linked with disorder in the town, has been released under investigation.

The woman, in her late teens, was attacked at a bus stop in Cadogan Road, near the seafront, late on Friday.

On Saturday night, venues in the seaside town closed their doors due to thefts and anti-social behaviour.

Norfolk Police said no other arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

The force said there was evidence to suggest it could have been linked to trouble in Cromer over the weekend.

It said there had been a "considerable increase" in the number of calls to the town, with officers been called to incidents of shoplifting and nuisance behaviour.

Image caption Travellers arrived in Cromer on Friday and there were reports of thefts and anti-social behaviour over the weekend

On Saturday night, a BBC reporter was told by a taxi driver that "travellers are rampaging the town", and staff at The Wellington pub said they closed after a group of 30 travellers became "rowdy".

Lee Sale, who runs an ice cream shop in the town, said travellers had frightened families with "intimidating behaviour".

Ayrun Nessa, wife of the owner of the Masala Twist restaurant, said she had been confronted at the door by six women shouting abuse.

The disorder, described by police as "low level", was linked by residents on social media to travellers who had arrived in the town on Friday.

Image caption Police said the travellers had left the county

Norfolk Police Deputy Chief Constable Nick Dean said officers were treating the weekend's disorder "seriously".

He did not comment on who he thought was to blame for the disturbances and thefts, but said it would be "totally disproportionate" to blame the whole travelling community.

North Norfolk District Council served a notice on Saturday for the travellers to leave.

Police said the travellers had left the county and were thought to be in Colchester, Peterborough and London.