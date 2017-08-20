Man raped and robbed in Great Yarmouth attack
A man has been raped and robbed in the early hours.
He was assaulted and had his phone stolen near Regent Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.
Officers were called shortly after 03:30 BST and the scene has been cordoned off while inquiries were being carried out.
The force said the man was being supported by specially-trained officers. Police appealed for anyone in the area at the time to contact them.