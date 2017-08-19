Teenager raped by two men at Cromer bus stop
19 August 2017
A teenage woman has been raped by two men at a bus stop.
The victim, in her late teens, was attacked in Cadogan Road, Cromer, Norfolk, and police were called at about 23.30 BST on Friday.
The force said the woman was being supported by specialist officers and the scene had been cordoned off while inquiries were being made.
They have appealed for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and could have information to come forward.