East Harling stabbing: Peter Wrighton murder accused in crown court

Image copyright Instagram Image caption Alexander Palmer has been remanded in custody

A man charged with the murder of a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs has appeared before a crown court judge.

Alexander Palmer, 23, is accused of repeatedly stabbing 83-year-old Peter Wrighton in the neck and head.

Mr Wrighton, from Banham, Norfolk, was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on 5 August.

Mr Palmer, of Cringleford, was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on 12 September.

No plea was entered when Mr Palmer, of Freesia Way, appeared via video-link before Judge Stephen Holt at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Peter Wrighton had taken his dogs for a walk before his body was found in woodland near East Harling in Norfolk

Mr Wrighton's body was found near the Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling.

The retired BT engineer, from Banham, had been walking his dogs Gemma and Dylan when he was attacked.