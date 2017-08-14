Dog walker stabbing: Peter Wrighton murder accused in court

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton's body was found in woodland close to East Harling on 5 August

A 23-year-old man accused of murdering a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs has appeared in court.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham, Norfolk, was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

His body was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on 5 August.

Alexander Palmer, of Freesia Way, Cringleford, appeared before Norwich magistrates via video-link. He was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on Tuesday.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The retired BT engineer's body was discovered on the edge of the heath

Mr Wrighton's body was found near the Fiveways Junction, three miles south of East Harling.

The retired BT engineer had been walking his dogs Gemma and Dylan when he was attacked.

In a tribute statement from his family and his wife of 59 years, he was described as "a lovely, gentle husband, dad and grandfather".

He had a "kind nature" and had a "love of walking his dogs and chatting with people to pass the time of day", his family said.