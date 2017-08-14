East Harling stabbing: Man charged with Peter Wrighton murder

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton had taken his dogs for a walk before his body was found in woodland near East Harling in Norfolk

A 23-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather who was attacked as he walked his dogs.

Peter Wrighton, 83, from Banham, Norfolk, was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and head.

His body was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on 5 August.

Alexander Palmer, of Dereham Road, Bawdeswell, has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates in Norwich later, Norfolk Police said.

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The retired BT engineer's body was discovered on the edge of the heath

The retired BT engineer had been walking his dogs Gemma and Dylan when he was attacked.