East Harling murder: Police given more time with suspect

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption Peter Wrighton had taken his dogs for a walk before his body was found in woodland near East Harling in Norfolk

Detectives investigating the "brutal" stabbing of an 83-year-old dog walker have been granted more time to question a suspect.

The body of Peter Wrighton was found in heathland near East Harling, in Norfolk, on 5 August.

Earlier, officers were granted permission to continue questioning a man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Seven hundred people were also spoken to during police checks on Saturday.

Image caption Officers spoke to 700 people while carrying out checks a week to the day that Mr Wrighton's body was discovered

Detectives said they have now taken more than 170 calls since Wednesday and had received more dash-cam footage, while house-to-house inquiries were also being carried out.

Det Supt Andy Smith, who is overseeing the investigation, said: "We are extremely pleased and grateful for the response from the public yesterday at the scene, which has helped us to identify further witnesses.

"We are still keen to hear from any members of the public who were in this area on the relevant day and who have yet to speak to us."

Image copyright Norfolk Police Image caption The retired BT engineer's body was discovered on the edge of the heath

Mr Wrighton, from Banham, had been stabbed in his neck and head - with his body found near the Fiverways Junction, three miles south of East Harling.

Earlier, a minute's silence was held in his memory at an annual show for the Thetford and District Canine Society, where the grandfather and his wife of 59 years once served on the committee.

The retired BT engineer had been walking his dogs Gemma and Dylan when he was attacked.

Police said about 100 officers were working in the area making inquiries, trawling through CCTV footage and reassuring local residents.