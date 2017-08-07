Women held over Norwich Crown Court outburst against judge

Image caption Judge Katharine Moore pressed a "panic alarm" at Norwich Crown Court after three women disrupted the proceedings

Three women were ordered to spend a day in a court's cells after a "vulgar" and "very personal" attack against a judge.

A disturbance broke out following the sentencing of the son of Vicky Bartram, 42, of High Street, Downham Market.

Bartram, Chanelle Godden, 20, from High Street, King's Lynn, and Simone Morgan, 56, of Fairfield Road, Stoke Ferry, admitted contempt of court.

Judge Katharine Moore was told the women would find out if she "had grandkids" in the outburst on 31 July.

They were held in custody for about three hours on the day of the incident.

Sentencing the trio to a further day in the court's cells, Judge Anthony Bate said: "It was a vulgar and very personal attack against the judge.

"Nobody carrying out public duties should be subjected to that kind of insult."

Panic alarm

Bartram and Godden continued to make "derogatory" comments about Judge Moore, including about her gender.

In another comment overheard by a police officer, Bartram said: "It's amazing what you can find out on the Internet."

Judge Moore pressed the panic alarm in the courtroom at Norwich Crown Court.

Moments earlier, she had sentenced Bryn Ballantyne, 27, of High Street, Downham Market to 40 weeks in a young person's institution for driving offences.

'Fragile mental health'

The women were told to leave the courtroom before the disturbances continued outside.

John Morgans, mitigating, said Bartram, who cried while she was in the dock, had sent a letter of apology to Judge Moore.

Chanelle Godden was described by her counsel Lindsay Cox as having "fragile mental health".

"Sometimes her brain doesn't engage a filter as far as her mouth is concerned," he added.

Simone Morgan was the "quiet person" of the group and had apologised, said Danielle O'Donovan, mitigating.

The women were barred from attending Norfolk court premises as a member of the public for five years.