LGBTQ: Ten Felbrigg Hall National Trust volunteers refuse to wear symbols

Image copyright National Trust Images/Andrew Butler Image caption Robert Wyndham Kreton-Cremer left his ancestral home to the nation upon his death in 1969

A group of National Trust volunteers have been offered duties away from the public after "feeling uncomfortable" wearing sexual equality symbols.

Volunteers at Felbrigg Hall in Norfolk have been asked to wear rainbow-coloured badges and lanyards in support of a National Trust LGBTQ campaign.

But 10 of the 350 volunteers at Felbrigg have chosen not to wear them.

Last month a new film revealed that Robert Wyndham Ketton-Cremer, the last lord of Felbrigg, was gay.

Annabel Smith, head of volunteering and participation development at the National Trust, said: "All of our staff and volunteers sign up to our founding principles when they join us - we are an organisation that is for ever, for everyone.

"We are committed to developing and promoting equality of opportunity and inclusion in all that we do."

As part of the National Trust's Prejudice and Pride campaign, and in conjunction with research done by the University of Leicester, a new film revealed Mr Wyndham Ketton-Cremer's sexuality, which was known by close friends.

The campaign is being run to mark 50 years since homosexuality was decriminalised in 1967, two years before Mr Wyndham Ketton-Kremer's death.

Some volunteers at the 17th-century country house have chosen to take a break from all duties during the Trust's summer programme, while others have taken up the option to move into backroom roles.

Ms Smith said: "Whilst volunteering for the National Trust we do request and expect individuals to uphold the values of the organisation.

"We encourage people with any concerns to chat to our teams."