Prince William's final shift patient 'hit by blue-light police van'

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Image caption A police van was answering a 999 call when it struck the woman at about 22:20 BST on 27 July

A woman helped by Prince William died when she was struck by a police van which was operating with its blue lights on, investigators said.

The woman who was walking in Hethel, Norfolk, died in hospital a day after being hit by the vehicle on 27 July.

The Duke of Cambridge was on his final shift when he was sent out to attend the incident.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) said her family had reported her missing hours earlier.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince William flew the air ambulance to the scene during his final shift with EEAA