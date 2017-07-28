Woman struck by Norfolk Police van 'critical'

Image copyright Google Image caption The van struck the woman, who was on foot, on the B1135 Wymondham Road at Hethel

A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a marked police van, Norfolk Police said.

The van struck the woman, who was on foot, on the B1135 Wymondham Road at Hethel at 22:20 BST on Thursday.

She was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. No-one else was injured in the crash.

Officers were responding to a 999 call relating to concerns for the safety of a woman who had been reported missing.

It is not yet clear if the woman injured in the crash is the same woman whose safety they were alerted to.

The road remains closed on Friday morning for investigations to take place.

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.