Wymondham Morrisons attack: Two questioned on suspicion of murder

Image caption Police were called to reports of an altercation at the supermarket on Monday evening

Two men are being questioned over the murder of a man who was assaulted at a supermarket and later died in hospital.

Nicholas Singh, who was in his 20s, was airlifted to hospital after reports of an altercation at Morrisons in Wymondham, Norfolk at 20:00 BST on Monday.

Norfolk Police said two men, aged 19 and 43, were already in police custody and were further arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Singh died.

Three other people were also arrested.

The 19-year-old woman and two men aged 41 and 42 were questioned in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation.

Mr Singh, who was also known as Nicholas Rogers, was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment but died on Tuesday.

"Violent incidents in Wymondham are extremely rare, so with this happening in such a public place, I can totally understand how shocking this must be to the local community," said Det Ch Insp Marie James.

"Detectives from the Major Investigation Team are leading this enquiry and we can confirm all those involved were known to one-another."

More than 30 detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are working on the case, Norfolk Police said.